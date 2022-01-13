Helbiz to expand micro-mobility offerings with Wheels devices
Jan. 13, 2022 8:59 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with last-mile, shared electric mobility platform, Wheels, to expand its fleet of vehicles.
- Helbiz will expand its micro-mobility offerings to include Wheels seated devices. Under the partnership, Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices.
- These devices, that come with proprietary integrated helmet technology, would be initially rolled out across four U.S. cities and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with plans to expand into other operating markets in the future. Wheels devices will be available to unlock, rent and ride through the Helbiz App.
- The partners expect to sign definitive documents within 30 days.
- Shares are trading +6.94% higher pre-market
