ZK International Group secures new contracts for $5M in December
Jan. 13, 2022 8:59 AM ETZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) announced that ZK International has completed the year on a high note by being able to win project bidding and bring contracts with total contract sales amount of $5M during the month of December 2021.
- The contracts that have been signed are to supply piping products for several municipal water projects as follows:
- Contract with Shenzhen Longgang High-quality Drinking Water Project with contract sales amount of $2.8M.
- The City of Zhangjiajie has signed a contract with contract sales amount of $0.9 million.
- The City of Changning has signed a contract with contract sales amount of $1.1 million.
- Contract with Wuhan Jiangxia Water Supply Installation Project with contract sales amount of $0.2 million.
- Shares are down 6.9% PM.