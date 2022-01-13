ZK International Group secures new contracts for $5M in December

Jan. 13, 2022 8:59 AM ETZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) announced that ZK International has completed the year on a high note by being able to win project bidding and bring contracts with total contract sales amount of $5M during the month of December 2021.
  • The contracts that have been signed are to supply piping products for several municipal water projects as follows:
  • Contract with Shenzhen Longgang High-quality Drinking Water Project with contract sales amount of $2.8M.
  • The City of Zhangjiajie has signed a contract with contract sales amount of $0.9 million.
  • The City of Changning has signed a contract with contract sales amount of $1.1 million.
  • Contract with Wuhan Jiangxia Water Supply Installation Project with contract sales amount of $0.2 million.
  • Shares are down 6.9% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.