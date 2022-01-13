QuantumScape and Fluence partner on solid-state battery technology

Jan. 13, 2022 8:59 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC), QSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) signs multi-year deal with Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to introduce its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology into Fluence's proprietary stationary energy storage applications.
  • The solid-state batteries, which will be produced at QuantumScape’s pre-pilot production facility QS-0, are known for higher energy density battery cells that can store more energy in less space than today’s leading lithium-ion batteries.
  • The companies expect to enter into a large-scale supply agreement in the course of the collaboration.
  • QS stock is up 2.2% in pre-market trading; FLNC is up 5%;
  • Also Read: Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in
