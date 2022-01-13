QuantumScape and Fluence partner on solid-state battery technology
Jan. 13, 2022
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) signs multi-year deal with Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to introduce its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology into Fluence's proprietary stationary energy storage applications.
- The solid-state batteries, which will be produced at QuantumScape’s pre-pilot production facility QS-0, are known for higher energy density battery cells that can store more energy in less space than today’s leading lithium-ion batteries.
- The companies expect to enter into a large-scale supply agreement in the course of the collaboration.
- QS stock is up 2.2% in pre-market trading; FLNC is up 5%;
