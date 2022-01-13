Teekay LNG Partners closes acquisition by Stonepeak
Jan. 13, 2022 9:01 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK), TGPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) says Stonepak has completed its planned acquisition of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), consummating a deal first announced in October.
- As part of the merger deal, Teekay says it sold all of its ownership interest in Teekay LNG, including ~36M common units, and Teekay GP LLC, Teekay LNG's general partner, for $17/unit, receiving $641M in total gross cash proceeds.
- Following the retirement of its debt, Teekay says the main components of its balance sheet will consist of $325M in cash, equivalent to $3.20/share alone; a ~30% economic interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd.; and a marine services business in Australia.
- Teekay reported a Q3 GAAP loss of -$0.03/share on $320M in revenues.