Teekay LNG Partners closes acquisition by Stonepeak

Jan. 13, 2022

Oil rig on the sea with approaching tanker ship

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

  • Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) says Stonepak has completed its planned acquisition of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), consummating a deal first announced in October.
  • As part of the merger deal, Teekay says it sold all of its ownership interest in Teekay LNG, including ~36M common units, and Teekay GP LLC, Teekay LNG's general partner, for $17/unit, receiving $641M in total gross cash proceeds.
  • Following the retirement of its debt, Teekay says the main components of its balance sheet will consist of $325M in cash, equivalent to $3.20/share alone; a ~30% economic interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd.; and a marine services business in Australia.
  • Teekay reported a Q3 GAAP loss of -$0.03/share on $320M in revenues.
