BWX Technologies ticks lower on new short repot from Jehoshaphat Research
Jan. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)BWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) fell 3.2% in premarket trading after a new short report from Jehoshaphat Research.
- Jehoshaphat Research alleges that the company has some potential accounting issues and also highlights that the company's chief financial officer and chairman both resigned "unexpectedly" in Q4.
- "BWXT looks like the next BW, and the guys who have seen this movie before are leaving before the end of the show," Jehoshaphat Research wrote in the report.
- BWX Technologies didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- BWXT short interest is 3%.
