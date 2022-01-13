BWX Technologies ticks lower on new short repot from Jehoshaphat Research

  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) fell 3.2% in premarket trading after a new short report from Jehoshaphat Research.
  • Jehoshaphat Research alleges that the company has some potential accounting issues and also highlights that the company's chief financial officer and chairman both resigned "unexpectedly" in Q4.
  • "BWXT looks like the next BW, and the guys who have seen this movie before are leaving before the end of the show," Jehoshaphat Research wrote in the report.
  • BWX Technologies didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • BWXT short interest is 3%.
  • Recall in November, BWX Technologies slumps after earnings miss; narrows 2021 guidance.
