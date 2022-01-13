Biotech ETF XBI hovers near a 19-month trading low
Jan. 13, 2022 9:06 AM ETSPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) hovers near a 19-month trading low as the fund hit 100.05 earlier this week and closed down 3.17% on Wednesday, and is now looking to make a new low.
- XBI is an equal-weighted fund that tracks the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. It gives investors exposure to stocks involved with advanced biotechnologies, genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology, and other areas. Additionally, the exchange traded fund comes with a 0.35% expense ratio and has$5.95B assets under management.
- To make matters worse for the ETF, investors have been retracting capital every day in 2022 from Jan. 3 - Jan.11, according to etfdb.com. During that period of time, XBI has experienced capital outflows that are equal to 489.45M.
- XBI is now down 10.2% early on in 2022 and has also come down 42.5% from its one-year high of 174.79, which was also the ETF's all-time trading high, which took place back on Feb. 9 of 2021. See below chart:
- What's next for XBI becomes the question for investors. From a contrarian point of view, what goes down must come up, and the ETF is entering the oversold territory according to the Relative Strength Index technical indicator.
- According to RSI data, XBI is sitting at the 31.04 handle, which suggests it's bottoming out as the 30 marker is considered to be the beginning of oversold levels for an instrument.
- However, that idea comes with risk as momentum and the fund's trend points to a different story. Seeking Alpha provides a deep analysis for market participants on the underlying risk metrics for XBI here.