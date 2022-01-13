Rise Gold announces $2.2M financing

Jan. 13, 2022 9:09 AM ETRise Gold Corp. (RYES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Rise Gold (OTCQX:RYES) intends to raise up to US$2.2M through the issuance of up to 5.5M units at a price of US$0.40 per unit (~CDN$0.50 per Unit), with each unit comprising one share of common stock and one share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price of US$0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
  • The company will use the proceeds from the private placement for the advancement of its Idaho-Maryland Mine Project and for general working capital.
  • Source: Press Release
