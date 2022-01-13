Teladoc falls despite a brief uptick on promising revenue forecast for 2021
Jan. 13, 2022 9:10 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- After an initial uptrend with the announcement of an optimistic revenue projection for 2021, Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) resumed its decline on Wednesday, adding to its sharp selloff for the past year.
- Ahead of its presentation at the recently concluded J.P. Morgan annual investor conference, Teladoc (TDOC) disclosed its preliminary, unaudited financials for 2021, indicating ~$2.03B revenue for the year.
- The initial view stood substantially higher than the telehealth provider’s previous guidance and almost double its 2021 revenue. The company has also handled 14.7 million visits in 2021, indicating ~38.6% YoY growth from 10.6M in 2020 when visits rose ~155.9%.
- After a more than three-fold rise in value from Jan. 2020 to a peak in Feb. 2021, Teladoc (TDOC) had lost over 70% by early January amid a decline in analyst ratings on its stock, as shown in this graph.