Chegg jumps after Piper Sandler says core growth levels are in place

Jan. 13, 2022 9:10 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) rallies in early action after Piper Sandler moves to an Overweight rating from Neutral on its view the education stock is now more attractive after some selling pressure.
  • "Compelling GARP EdTech pick following selloff from diminished visibility and enrollment headwinds. Long-term holding (may require some patience) as core growth levers remain intact and CHGG is trading below pre-pandemic levels," reads the breakdown from analyst Arvind Ramnani.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $43 to CHGG.
  • Shares of Chegg (CHGG) are up 3.69% premarket to $30.10.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CHGG is still flashing Very Bearish.
