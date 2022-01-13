Lawsuit challenges PoolTogether model and DeFi's premise on control - WSJ
Jan. 13, 2022 9:10 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- A lawsuit filed in New York Federal court challenges the premise the legality of PoolTogether, a cryptocurrency savings application that offers crypto savers a chance to win awards from the interest earned by the collected funds, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The suit, filed by software engineer Joseph Kent, also questions a tenet of the DeFi community that the protocols are autonomous and self-governed, the WSJ said. This comes as the DeFi market snowballs in size, as collateral on such platforms grow to more than $111B from about $10B at the start of 2020, according to DeFi Pulse.
- In a court filing, Kenneth Broughei, a lawyer for PoolTogether, explained that the company runs a website providing information for users to access the PoolTogether protocol; it doesn't own or control the protocol, he said.
- Its operations are controlled by its original coding, which can only be changed by a majority vote of holders of its proprietary token, called POOL.
- Kent, who served as technology lead for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign, contends that the protocol doesn't qualify as an institution permitted under U.S. law to run prize-linked savings accounts.
- Broughei has countered that the PoolTogether protocol isn't a lottery, and that its deposits don't qualify as the purchase of lottery tickets.
