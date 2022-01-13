First Solar shares rise 1.3% premarket on 1.2 GW order for thin film solar panels
Jan. 13, 2022 9:12 AM ETFSLRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares edged 1.3% higher in premarket trade after FSLR said Swift Current Energy, a Boston-based renewable energy firm, placed an order for 1.2 GW of ultra-low carbon thin film PV solar modules.
- The modules will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.
- FSLR also said it invested $680M in expanding the domestic PV solar manufacturing capacity in U.S. by 3.3 GW annually, by building its third manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio.
- The new facility is expected to be commissioned in H1 of 2023.
- FSLR is also building a 3.3 GW factory in India that is expected to be commissioned in H2 of 2023.
- The company expects its nameplate manufacturing capacity will double to 16 GW by 2024.