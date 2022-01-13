Marqeta stock gains after upgrade to Buy at Mizuho on payment volume growth
Jan. 13, 2022 9:13 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)AFRM, KLAR, UBER, DASHBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) rise 2.5% in pre-market trading after Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral.
- Despite the company's total payment volume from top customers decelerating, the analyst sees early signs of re-acceleration across several major customers, which could translate into a positive near-term catalyst, Dolev writes in a note to clients.
- The fading TPV "concealed an acceleration in TPV for the top customers ex-SQ from +31% in 2Q to +70% by 3Q," Dolev notes. "It hints of strong execution and potential wallet share gains," he adds.
- Meanwhile, the company's revenue growth on a Y/Y basis of 103% dominates that of the sector median at 16.5%.
- Note that some of Marqeta's (MQ) top customers include online delivery platforms DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), and buy now, pay later platforms such as Klarna (KLAR) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM).
- Previously, (Oct. 25, 2021) Citron Research praises Marqeta.