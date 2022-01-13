Marqeta stock gains after upgrade to Buy at Mizuho on payment volume growth

Jan. 13, 2022 9:13 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)AFRM, KLAR, UBER, DASHBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable woman paying for her purchase by card

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) rise 2.5% in pre-market trading after Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral.
  • Despite the company's total payment volume from top customers decelerating, the analyst sees early signs of re-acceleration across several major customers, which could translate into a positive near-term catalyst, Dolev writes in a note to clients.
  • The fading TPV "concealed an acceleration in TPV for the top customers ex-SQ from +31% in 2Q to +70% by 3Q," Dolev notes. "It hints of strong execution and potential wallet share gains," he adds.
  • Meanwhile, the company's revenue growth on a Y/Y basis of 103% dominates that of the sector median at 16.5%.
  • Note that some of Marqeta's (MQ) top customers include online delivery platforms DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), and buy now, pay later platforms such as Klarna (KLAR) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM).
  • Previously, (Oct. 25, 2021) Citron Research praises Marqeta.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.