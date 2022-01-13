OMV trading update - outperforms in the quarter, ~$2b impairment, shares lower
Jan. 13, 2022 9:14 AM ETRDS.A, E, XOM, OMVKYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) the Austrian energy mini-major provided a Q4 trading update to the market today; current quarter operations look better than expected, though major impairments are taking shares lower.
- Production came in at 491kb/d versus Bloomberg estimates at 476kb/d, and refining margins came in at $6.25/b, up nearly 40% QoQ.
- Note that Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last week flagged production at the low end of guidance and refining "indicator margins" improving, but "realized earnings" falling; Exxon (NYSE:XOM) flagged improving refining margins leading to higher earnings, and gave no indication on production.
- Additionally, OMV took a series of impairments - 1) ADNOC refining assets the company bought into several years ago alongside ENI (NYSE:E), where delays and budget over-runs have plagued the owners 2) E&P assets, though no identifying details were provided 3) the Borealis fertilizer business, perhaps on the back of soaring European natural gas prices.
- OMV is underperforming peers in Europe this morning by ~2%, and it would be reasonable to assume that ENI also takes an impairment on its share in the ADNOC refinery when they report next month, despite the recent bullish note from Morgan Stanley on the name.