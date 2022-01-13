aTyr Pharma's lung disease drug ATYR1923 named efzofitimod
Jan. 13, 2022 9:16 AM ETaTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) said the U.S. Adopted Names (USAN) Council and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Nonproprietary Name (INN) expert committee have selected the nonproprietary name efzofitimod for ATYR1923, which is being developed for pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.
- ATYR1923 is an immunomodulator targeting neuropilin-2 (NRP2).
- "By restoring immune balance through selective modulation of NRP2, efzofitimod is the first tRNA synthetase-derived and NRP2-targeting therapy to demonstrate clinical activity in patients. We look forward to initiating a registrational trial of efzofitimod in our lead indication, pulmonary sarcoidosis, this year,” said aTyr President and CEO Sanjay Shukla.
- Earlier in January, ATYR1923 received the U.S. FDA's orphan drug designation to treat sarcoidosis.