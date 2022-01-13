Braze continues global expansion with presence in Canada and France

Jan. 13, 2022 9:16 AM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) to expand its global footprint to Toronto, Canada, Paris and France, with recruitment beginning immediately for positions in the greater Paris area as well as across Canada.
  • The investment in these new countries enables the company to offer localized support for its existing customers in both markets, including KFC Canada, Tim Hortons, Dailymotion, and Lydia.
  • Additionally, the company is further expanding its US footprint with a new office location in Austin, and an expanded office space for its Chicago-based team.
  • Recently, the company announced it has 1,247 customers in 64 countries and more than 1,000 employees globally.
