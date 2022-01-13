Ballard announces orders for 31 fuel cell engines
Jan. 13, 2022 9:19 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +1.8% pre-market after saying "a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer" ordered 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power; financial terms are not disclosed.
- The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, which the company says marks an important commercial milestone for its latest fuel cell engine which was launched late last year.
- Ballard expects the modules will be delivered in 2022-23 to match planned integration, testing and deployment schedules.
- KeyBanc analysts recently rated Plug Power and Bloom Energy as their favorites in the fuel cell sector.