Jan. 13, 2022

  • Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +1.8% pre-market after saying "a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer" ordered 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power; financial terms are not disclosed.
  • The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, which the company says marks an important commercial milestone for its latest fuel cell engine which was launched late last year.
  • Ballard expects the modules will be delivered in 2022-23 to match planned integration, testing and deployment schedules.
