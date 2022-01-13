Sprinklr makes several leadership changes, reaffirms FQ4, FY22 guidance
Jan. 13, 2022 9:20 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has slipped 3.07% pre-market after announcing several leadership changes and reiterating its previously issued guidance for Q422 and FY22.
- Manish Sarin, previously CFO at Exabeam, is set to join Sprinklr in the same capacity on Jan. 24, 2022. He succeeds Chris Lynch, who will transition into an advisory role and ultimately take up a consulting role beginning on August 1, 2022 and continue through the end of FY23.
- Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer Vivek Kundra is leaving the firm to pursue a new opportunity effective Feb. 12, 2022.
- Sprinklr also announced the appointment of Eileen Schloss to its Board of Directors, effective January 13, 2022. Schloss holds more than 30 years' of experience leading HR for publicly-traded software companies like Medidata, Rovi and Apple.
- In other news, the enterprise software firm Sprinklr reaffirmed its guidance for Q422 and FY22.
- FQ4 Outlook: Subscription revenue between $113M and $115M; Total revenue between $129M and $131M (vs. consensus $130.38M); Non-GAAP operating loss between $21M and $23M; Non-GAAP EPS loss between $0.08 and $0.09 (vs. consensus -$0.09).
- FY Outlook: Subscription revenue between $423M and $425M; Total revenue between $486M and $488M (vs. consensus $485.61M); Non-GAAP operating loss between $48M and $50M; Non-GAAP EPS between $0.30 and $0.31. (vs. consensus -$0.30)