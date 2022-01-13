ViacomCBS, Comcast come to multi-year content carriage renewal
Jan. 13, 2022 9:21 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), CMCSAVIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- ViacomCBS is higher premarket (VIAC +1.9%, VIACA +2%), as is Comcast (CMCSA +0.5%), after the two companies come to comprehensive distribution agreements for ViacomCBS programming.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- The multi-year renewal covers networks including CBS Television, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime, and others.
- As with such deals in the new era, it also extends streaming rights, expanding availability for Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, and expanding Comcast's rights to include BET+.
- As of Monday, Comcast has a fresh carriage deal with WarnerMedia as well.