Jan. 13, 2022

  • ViacomCBS is higher premarket (VIAC +1.9%, VIACA +2%), as is Comcast (CMCSA +0.5%), after the two companies come to comprehensive distribution agreements for ViacomCBS programming.
  • Financial terms weren't disclosed.
  • The multi-year renewal covers networks including CBS Television, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime, and others.
  • As with such deals in the new era, it also extends streaming rights, expanding availability for Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, and expanding Comcast's rights to include BET+.
  • As of Monday, Comcast has a fresh carriage deal with WarnerMedia as well.
