Rubius Therapeutics begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of RTX-224 for solid tumors

Jan. 13, 2022 9:25 AM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) said the first patient was dosed in its phase 1/2 trial of RTX-224 to treat patients with certain relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, cutaneous melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, urothelial (bladder) carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.
  • The company noted that study will include a monotherapy dose escalation phase followed by an expansion phase in specified tumor types during the phase 2 portion of the trial.
  • “While our lead oncology product candidate, RTX-240, is designed to broadly stimulate the immune system by activating and expanding NK and CD8+ memory T cells, we expect RTX-224 to produce a broad and potent anti-tumor T cell response, an innate immune response and have anti-tumor activity in those tumor types with known sensitivity to T cell killing, including tumor types with high mutational burden, PD-L1 expression and known responsiveness to checkpoint inhibitors,” said Larry Turka, chief scientific officer and head of research and translational medicine at Rubius.
