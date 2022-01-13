GlaxoSmithKline, Vir seek FDA nod for intramuscular use of COVID-19 therapy
Jan. 13, 2022
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced the submission to the FDA of an application seeking an amendment to the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab to allow its intramuscular (IM) administration.
- A monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19, sotrovimab, is currently authorized in the U.S. as an investigational single-dose intravenous (IV) (500 mg) infusion. The companies expect the FDA to expand the EUA to allow the IM use at 500 mg.
- The regulatory submission is based on data from the Phase 3 non-inferiority COMET-TAIL trial for sotrovimab.
- Sotrovimab has gained attention with the emergence of the Omicron as early evidence suggested its efficacy against the highly transmissible variant. Early this week, the companies announced that the U.S. plans to buy 600K additional doses of the drug.