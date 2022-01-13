Accenture's Novetta unit to commercialize USAF's software development platform
Jan. 13, 2022 9:26 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Novetta, an advanced analytics company owned by Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to commercialize Platform One, the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) software development platform.
- Accenture's subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (AFS) acquired Novetta in August 2021.
- Under the two-year agreement, Novetta will resell and support Platform One's Iron Bank and Big Bang products. It will work with partners Fearless and Spathe Systems to modify and deploy the two solutions for government customers and commercial software vendors. Big Bang is an Infrastructure-as-Code and Configuration-as-Code product, while Iron Bank is a container registry.
- USAF will focus on the baseline and governance of the Platform One environment. Platform One includes various open-source, commercial, and purpose-built software to support container-based, multi-level DevSecOps software development.
