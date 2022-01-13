WonderFi Technologies upsizes stock offering to C$45M
Jan. 13, 2022 9:26 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) upsized its earlier announced financing led by Canaccord Genuity and a syndicate of underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, ~18.75M units at $2.40/unit for gross proceeds of ~C$45M.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 units at C$2.40/unit, which - if exercised in full - would result in additional gross proceeds of ~$6.8M.
- Each unit will consist of 1 share and 1/2 of a share purchase warrant of WONDF.
- Each warrant can be exercised to acquire 1 share at C$3.10/share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering.
Net proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition of First Ledger and fund growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.
The underwriter shall receive a cash commission of 6.5% of the gross proceeds, and shall receive 6.5% broker warrants, with each such broker warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of C$6.5% per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
- Offer is scheduled to close on or before February 8, 2022.
- Concurrently, certain officers and directors of the company will be selling to the underwriters an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the company, on a block trade, prospectus-exempt basis, at the offering price for total gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of ~$1.2M.