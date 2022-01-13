Bank of America sees 144% upside on this specialty retailer
Jan. 13, 2022 9:27 AM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America walks away from an ICR meeting with JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) execs impressed with the retailer's growth potential. The firm notes that JOAN reiterated that demand and inventory trends during the recent holiday season were healthy.
- Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki thinks the reopening/normalcy transition after the pandemic will be a benefit for JOAN with 40% of sales tied to events. JOAN is seen holding a strong competitive position in a niche category and store refreshes are seen adding upside. Looking ahead, the Blue Ocean initiatives are said to be looking promising.
- BofA's valuation check: "At a FY23E EV/EBITDA of just 4.5x, JOAN shares are among the most attractive multiples in hardline retail."
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on JOAN and assigns a price objective of $24 to rep 144% upside and stand well above the average analyst price target of $13.43.