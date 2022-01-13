Accelerate Diagnostics slips 3% as prelim 4Q FY21 revenue expected to be below consensus
Jan. 13, 2022 9:29 AM ETAccelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) slips 3% as 4Q revenue is expected to be ~$3.3M (consensus $3.75M) compared to $3.1M in 4Q20.
- FY21 revenue is expected to be $11.8M (consensus $12.15M) compared to $11.2M in FY20.
- Gross margin for FY21 is expected to be roughly 35%.
- Net cash used is expected to be approximately $47 million for FY21, resulting in cash on hand of $64 million. This cash balance includes $10 million in financing raised through company's ATM facility during the quarter.
- The company added 13 U.S. clinically live Pheno instruments in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 313 U.S. revenue-generating instruments.