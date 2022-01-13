Accelerate Diagnostics slips 3% as prelim 4Q FY21 revenue expected to be below consensus

Jan. 13, 2022 9:29 AM ETAccelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) slips 3% as 4Q revenue is expected to be ~$3.3M (consensus $3.75M) compared to $3.1M in 4Q20.
  • FY21 revenue is expected to be $11.8M (consensus $12.15M) compared to $11.2M in FY20.
  • Gross margin for FY21 is expected to be roughly 35%.
  • Net cash used is expected to be approximately $47 million for FY21, resulting in cash on hand of $64 million. This cash balance includes $10 million in financing raised through company's ATM facility during the quarter.
  • The company added 13 U.S. clinically live Pheno instruments in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 313 U.S. revenue-generating instruments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.