Torque Lifestyle Brands reaffirms $10M in 2022 revenue projection
Jan. 13, 2022 9:30 AM ETTorque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (TQLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Torque Lifestyle Brands (OTCPK:TQLB) confirms that it is confident on their $10M revenue projection for 2022, as its customer Glaxon rolls out nationally through its partner GNC.
- In December, they received a $4M purchase order from Glaxon for its GNC Partnership, the company's JV, Zero Torque Manufacturing, began rolling product off the lines immediately.
- Glaxon is a fast growing and most innovative brand in the active nutrition space.
- Zero Torque Manufacturing, the company's majority owned JV subsidiary, recently announced that it closed 2021 on strong revenues of $2M and it had an order book for 2022 $5M+ at the close of the year.