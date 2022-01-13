Clean Energy Technologies announces $825K order for waste heat generator systems

Jan. 13, 2022 9:36 AM ETCETYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) announces an $825K sales order for the installation of two clean cycle waste heat generator systems in Indianapolis.
  • This project is being completed in collaboration with Greenverse Energy Group.
  • Further talks to finalize the terms of the project are in progress as the project can be scaled with additional generators, modified, or canceled if so required.
  • Greenverse Energy is taking advantage of the current investment tax credit benefiting waste heat to power and CETY is planning to increase production of this technology.
  • CETY has many projects scheduled for production in 2022, including the first of 4 renewable biomass projects in Ashfield, Massachusetts.
