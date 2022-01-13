Dosing underway in Rhythm Pharma's setmelanotide trial for rare genetic disease of obesity

Jan. 13, 2022 9:37 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Female leg stepping on weigh scales with measuring tape.

puhimec/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM +0.8%) announces the first patient has been dosed with setmelanotide, the company’s melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, in Phase 2 DAYBREAK clinical trial to treat the severe obesity and hyperphagia potentially caused by a genetic variant that impairs function of the MC4R pathway.
  • Rhythm plans to enroll approx. 500 patients (6 to 65 years old) with severe obesity.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is a responder analysis based on the proportion of patients treated with setmelanotide who achieve a clinically meaningful weight reduction threshold at the end of treatment compared to patients treated with placebo.
  • The company also announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial evaluating a switch from the daily to a novel weekly formulation of setmelanotide.
  • Rhythm expects to enroll 30 patients, with primary efficacy endpoint of a responder analysis, based on the proportion of patients with no weight gain.
  • RYTM expects to initiate three additional Phase 3 trials of setmelanotide in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.