Dosing underway in Rhythm Pharma's setmelanotide trial for rare genetic disease of obesity
Jan. 13, 2022 9:37 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM +0.8%) announces the first patient has been dosed with setmelanotide, the company’s melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, in Phase 2 DAYBREAK clinical trial to treat the severe obesity and hyperphagia potentially caused by a genetic variant that impairs function of the MC4R pathway.
- Rhythm plans to enroll approx. 500 patients (6 to 65 years old) with severe obesity.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is a responder analysis based on the proportion of patients treated with setmelanotide who achieve a clinically meaningful weight reduction threshold at the end of treatment compared to patients treated with placebo.
- The company also announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial evaluating a switch from the daily to a novel weekly formulation of setmelanotide.
- Rhythm expects to enroll 30 patients, with primary efficacy endpoint of a responder analysis, based on the proportion of patients with no weight gain.
- RYTM expects to initiate three additional Phase 3 trials of setmelanotide in 2022.