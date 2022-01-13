Stifel maintains buy, $400 PT on Twilio as company has tools that can help boost growth in 2022
Jan. 13, 2022 Twilio Inc. (TWLO)
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has had a rough 12 months, with shares falling more than 38%, but Stifel believes it has the pieces in place to grow this year, while also expanding gross margins.
- Analyst J. Parker Lane maintained his buy rating and $400 price target on the Jeff Lawson-led company, as tools like Flex, Engage and Segment CDP should play a "more meaningful role" in Twilio's (TWLO) organic growth trajectory and help Twilio's go-to-market strategy.
- "Our recent checks suggest that demand for Twilio's CPaaS remains robust, as organizations lean in on communications to drive more rich customer engagement," Lane wrote in a note to investors.
- Twilio (TWLO) shares were down fractionally in early Thursday trading to $227.09.
- He added that gross profit dollars are likely to keep trending higher, but gross margins are largely expected to rise due to "outsized growth in engagement applications."
- Once known as a "software darling," Lane concedes that the bloom has come off Twilio's (TWLO) rose, but the long-term growth trajectory is still in tact, despite its sub-par third-quarter.
- Lane noted that he spoke to a "handful" of Twilio's (TWLO) partners and industry experts and added that many of them were positive on the company's chances of being a winner in the customer engagement space, with adoption increasing at a healthy rate since the start of the pandemic.
- Twilio (TWLO) was listed as a top stock pick for 2022 at Mizuho, with the investment firm noting 2022 is a "promising inflection point" and the lack of third-party cookies in 2023 can result in a greater urgency towards customer data platforms, as well as Twilio's "ongoing leadership in multi-channel communications."