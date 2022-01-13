Ascendis Pharma's TransCon gets EU approval for growth hormone deficiency in children

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Ascendis Pharma (ASND +0.2%) said the European Commission approved Lonapegsomatropin (developed under the name TransCon hGH) as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection to treat children ages 3 to 18 years with growth failure due to insufficient secretion of endogenous growth hormone (also known as growth hormone deficiency, or GHD).
  • The company said TransCon hGH is a prodrug of somatropin that provides sustained release of unmodified somatropin (hGH) at predictable therapeutic levels in the body.
  • The approval was backed by data from the phase 3 heiGHt, fliGHt and enliGHten trials.
  • Lonapegsomatropin (sold as SKYTROFA in the U.S.) was approved by the the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in August 2021.
