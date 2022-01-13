Monness, Crespi upgrades VMware, saying company's 'nuclear winter' is over
Jan. 13, 2022 9:42 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Saying that VMware's (NYSE:VMW) "nuclear winter" has come to an end, Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White on Thursday raised his rating on the virtualization software company to buy from neutral.
- White said after "treading water" since the end of 2017, VMware (VMW) looks to be on track, and more attractive to investors, as it transitions to a subscription and software-as-a-service [Saas] revenue model. White noted that the company generated 26% of sales in the third quarter of its most-recent fiscal year from subscriptions and SaaS deals, and has set a target of 30% revenue coming from such sources in its 2023 fiscal year.
- White said that since VMware's (VMW) was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the work it has done to turn its business around has been "unappreciated" by Wall Street. "VMwarehas invested in organic innovations, completed acquisitions, and inked cloud partnerships, laying the foundation for the next chapter in the company's history," White said. "We believe the company is we-positioned to benefit from this recovery."
- Additionally, White also set a $153-a-share price target on VMware's (VMW) stock. In November, VMware (VMW) received mixed reaction from investors after it gave an upbeat quarterly report, but also said revenue for its fourth quarter would likely come in below expectations.