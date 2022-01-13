Visa moves point-of-sale payment services to cloud
Jan. 13, 2022 9:40 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Visa (NYSE:V) introduces Visa Acceptance Cloud that lets acquirers, payment service providers, point of sale manufacturers and Internet of Things players to move payment processing software from being embedded in each hardware device to being universally accessible in the cloud.
- Expanding beyond phones, Visa (V) Acceptance Cloud enables any POS or connected device to accept payments and to incorporate a range of added services, including buy now, pay later; fraud management; Rapid Seller Onboarding; and advanced data analytics.
- "Cloud-connected POS lets sellers accept payments across a range of devices quickly, simply, and safely, whether at an unattended kiosk in a hotel, a mirror in a high-end retail store or virtual in-home gym, or a smart phone in the hands of a small seller with a roadside newsstand," said Mary Kay Bowman, senior vice president and global head of payment and platform products at Visa (V).
- The technology is live across six geographies with ongoing pilots in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.
