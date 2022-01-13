Sinclair Broadcast secures NBA regional sports net rights (updated)
Jan. 13, 2022 9:40 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +1.9%) has renewed extended market and digital rights with the National Basketball Association, securing some critical local distribution rights for its regional sports networks.
- The deal permits the Bally Sports regional networks collected under Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group to offer streaming content (including live games) on an authenticated and direct-to-consumer basis to local territories of 16 NBA teams.
- The teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs.
- "We are looking forward to the launch of our DTC platform in 2022, ushering in a new era of local sports viewing with a more personalized and dynamic viewing experience," says Sinclair President/CEO Chris Ripley.
- Combined with December's renewal of similar rights in the National Hockey League, the NBA move paves the way to a newly launched streaming service for the first half of this year to generate new Sinclair earnings.
- Updated: Diamond Sports Group has entered into a creditor agreement enhancing liquidity with $600 million in new capital. That deal and the new streaming plans are linked to the NBA rights plan as previously reported.
- At 10:00 ET, Sinclair stock is up 2.7%.