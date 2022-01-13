Delta CEO: We believe worst of Omicron is behind us
Jan. 13, 2022 9:46 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)AAL, UAL, LUVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that he believes "the worst of Omicron is behind us" as the company's operations have stabilized after a challenging holiday season.
- Looking ahead, the head of Delta (NYSE:DAL) told CNBC that bookings look "really robust" starting President's Day weekend in February and moving on through the year, although he expects a difficult time over the next 4-6 weeks amid seasonal slowness and the lingering impact of Omicron.
- "People are ready to travel. They are ready to book their spring plans. They know Omicron isn't going to be a threat to them at that point," he said.
- Bastian's comments followed the release of quarterly results that showed a profit for Delta (DAL) for the second consecutive quarter. The bottom line beat expectations, boosted by revenue that jumped nearly 140% from last year's COVID-depressed figures.
- The top-line figure also represents about 74% of the revenue the company posted in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic began impacting results. Leisure demand has been strong for the airline but corporate bookings have yet to return to pre-COVID levels.
- Commenting on Omicron, Bastian reported that flight cancellations have come "way down" in the last week as the number of staff members coming down with the strain of COVID declines.
- He revealed that the spread of the virus led to a difficult holiday season, as 8,000 employees were infected over a short period of time -- the same span that included "the busiest travel that we have seen in two years."
- "The confluence of those two events could not have happened at a worse time," he said, noting that Omicron led to levels of cancellations in the airline industry that were "unheard of."
- "We believe the worst is behind us and we just need to navigate to get through this as a society," he said.
- Looking at corporate travel, which has lagged behind leisure travel in its post-COVID recovery, the Delta CEO predicted that Omicron caused a 60-90 day "pause" in the recovery of the business market.
- Asked about oil prices, Bastian refused to speculate about where the cost of jet fuel would go in 2022 but assured investors that "we're prepared." He added that these preparations included a plan if oil prices top $100 a barrel.
- "We've seen it many times in the past and we've figured out what we have to do to recover that [increase in oil prices]," he said. "Ultimately, it comes down to pricing."
- Delta soared to a 52-week high of $52.28 last April but drifted off that level as it became clear that the COVID recovery would be bumpier than previously hoped. Shares plunged to a 52-week low of $33.40 in early November as the first headlines about Omicron raised fears of renewed travel restrictions.
- As the latest strain of the virus has proved milder than previous variants, DAL has recovered. Buoyed by the earnings news, DAL climbed in Thursday's early trading. The stock was up more than 1% to $41.16 at about 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Still, since its peak in April, the stock has fallen about 17%, compared to a nearly 19% advance in the S&P 500.
- However, this is actually a better performance than many of its closest peers. American (NASDAQ:AAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) have all shown even bigger overall declines since April. LUV had the worst of these, with a retreat of 26%. UAL and AAL had slides of 20% and 22%, respectively, as you can see from this chart.