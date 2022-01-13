Co-Diagnostics JV CoSara receives clearance in India for HPV multiplex test
Jan. 13, 2022 9:45 AM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Co-Diagnostics (CODX -1.3%) announces that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., its joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received clearance by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization in India to manufacture and sell its SARAGENE Human Papillomavirus High-Risk (HPV-HR) Real-Time PCR test as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD).
- HPV is the most common sexually transmissible infection and the cause of almost all cervical cancer worldwide, as well as a substantial portion of certain other cancers.
- CoSara's new multiplex test, the 12th CoSara assay to receive CDSCO approval, is built on the Company's patented CoPrimer technology and designed to detect and differentiate between HPV genotypes 16 and 18, while simultaneously detecting high-risk carcinogenic HPV types 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, and 68.
- CoSara has previously received CDSCO clearance for RT-PCR tests for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HPV (types 16 and 18 only), two COVID-19 assays, chikungunya, dengue, and a Flu A/Flu B/COVID-19 multiplex test.