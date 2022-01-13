Intercontinental Exchange to launch midland U.S. crude oil futures contract
Jan. 13, 2022 9:47 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) says its ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast futures contract is expected to launch for trading starting on Jan. 24 of this year.
- The contract will be deliverable to both the Magellan East Houston terminal and Enterprise Crude Houston terminal, which are collectively supplied by over 4M barrels per day of Midland-quality WTI crude pipeline capacity, the company says.
- The first contract month to deliver to both the MEH and ECHO terminals will be the March 2022 contract.
- During the first year Magellan and Enterprise agree to transfer Midland WTI barrels between the terminals for free if the barrels are not delivered to the buyer's preferred terminal, and at 10 cents per barrel for all other WTI transfers.
- Together Magellan and Enterprise's Houston distribution systems offer 60M barrels of combined crude storage capacity.
