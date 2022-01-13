American Eagle, Bath & Body Works and Skechers are screaming buys at UBS
Jan. 13, 2022 9:47 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS analyst Jay Sole singles out three softlines retail stocks as being the most misunderstood by the market.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a price target repping 97% upside: "AEO is a fast-growing, multichannel, branded apparel company. The market views it as a traditional, mall-based, teen retailer likely to shrink as shopping shifts online. The market is overlooking AEO's Aerie brand, which has delivered 28 consecutive quarters of +DD% sales growth... if AEO can reach its $1B FY23 operating income bull case, the stock is likely trading at just 6x FY23 EPS today."
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) with a price target repping 74% upside: "It has #1 US market share in categories such as Liquid Hand Soap, Body Lotion, and Candles as well as a mid-to-high 20% EBIT margin. Its dominance stems from major advantages in three areas: 1) product value-for-money; 2) more frequent and better product innovation; and 3) supply chain speed. We see it maintaining a mid-to-high-single digit sales CAGR through FY25... We think BBWI has added to its customer base during the pandemic and any reversal will be mild."
- Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) with a price target repping 48% upside: "We view SKX as a growth stock, with +DD% annual sales growth potential, including 2022... What is relevant, in our view, is Skechers ability to take share in the fast-growing global athletic footwear market due to its exceptional product development, marketing, inventory management, and direct-to-consumer selling capabilities."
