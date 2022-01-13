Radius Health sheds 20% of non-sales headcount
Jan. 13, 2022 9:48 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Radius Health (RDUS +3.1%) announced an approximately 20% reduction in its non-sales headcount related to functions that directly or indirectly supported abaloparatide and TYMLOS, an FDA-approved drug for osteoporosis.
- Announcing the completion of its business adjustment, the company said that the move for restructuring included legal, finance, human resources, regulatory, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, and health economics.
- The completion of three pivotal studies in H2 2021 has enabled the change. While the wearABLe study failed to meet the main goal, two other studies — abaloparatide male study (ATOM) and elacestrant (EMERALD) — generated positive data.
- The company plans an sNDA submission for abaloparatide male indication in Q1 2022. An announcement on Q4 & FY 2021 results and 2022 outlook is scheduled for Feb. 24.
- The Wall Street forecasts ~$63.7M and ~$228.0M revenue for Radius (NASDAQ:RDUS) in Q4 and full-year 2021, respectively.