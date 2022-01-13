Genius Brands International to launch Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse
Jan. 13, 2022 9:53 AM ETGNUSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Genius Brands International (GNUS +1.9%) will launch Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse on Apr. 15 and plans to begin its phased rollout of additional features in Q3.
- The subscription service, touted to be the first Metaverse just for kids, will be anchored by technology from GNUS' Ameba TV acquisition.
- The platform will include all programs of Kartoon Channel!, while adding exclusive metaversal content, which will be launched in a phased rollout.
- The service will feature collectable digital cards and a digital currency for kids called Kidaverse MetaBuck$, with plans to introduce child-safe messaging, podcasts, music and more.
- The platform will also have animated content available through GNUS' recent acquisition of WOW! Unlimited Media and investment in Your Family Entertainment.