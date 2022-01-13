Rubicon Technologies acquires routing firm ahead of going public via Founder SPAC
Jan. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETFounder SPAC (FOUN), FOUNU, FOUNWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Rubicon Technologies, which is to go public through a reverse merger deal with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN), announces its latest acquisition of a routing software and solutions company.
- The Kentucky-based software platform on Thursday said it has acquired CIVIX limited liability company, based in Freiburg, Germany; the acquisition is expected to expand Rubicon’s proprietary software products for municipal and private fleets- RUBICONSmartCity and RUBICONPro.
- Founded in 1999, CIVIX is the developer of route optimization and strategic planning software and associated technologies.
- The announcement follows the Rubicon's recent merger agreement with Founder SPAC that implies a combined pro forma enterprise value of about $1.7B. This business combination is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- Following SPAC deal completion, the combined company will be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "RBT."
