Rubicon Technologies acquires routing firm ahead of going public via Founder SPAC

Jan. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETFounder SPAC (FOUN), FOUNU, FOUNWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Rubicon Technologies, which is to go public through a reverse merger deal with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN), announces its latest acquisition of a routing software and solutions company.
  • The Kentucky-based software platform on Thursday said it has acquired CIVIX limited liability company, based in Freiburg, Germany; the acquisition is expected to expand Rubicon’s proprietary software products for municipal and private fleets- RUBICONSmartCity and RUBICONPro.
  • Founded in 1999, CIVIX is the developer of route optimization and strategic planning software and associated technologies.
  • The announcement follows the Rubicon's recent merger agreement with Founder SPAC that implies a combined pro forma enterprise value of about $1.7B. This business combination is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • Following SPAC deal completion, the combined company will be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "RBT."
  • Earlier, Cloud-focused SPAC Founder SPAC prices $275M IPO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.