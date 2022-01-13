NBCUniversal taps iSpot.tv as partner in new ratings effort
Jan. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), NLSNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NBCUniversal (CMCSA -1.3%) has named iSpot.tv as a partner in searching for a better measure of advertisement viewing across its platforms.
- That's the result of an effort where NBCU sought dozens of proposals to join in an effort to seek an alternative to the approach of ratings giant Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.3%), reeling from media industry criticism over its pandemic measurements.
- The new deal between NBCU and iSpot.tv covers a new system for verifying ads and programming across linear and streaming video, and a new currency for buyers and sellers.
- “Never before has the entire television industry been this open to moving to a range of measurement alternatives versus only using a singular currency,” NBCU's Kelly Abcarian tells WSJ.
- NBCU plans to add more partners in the effort, which could still include Nielsen (which also answered NBCU's summer call for more than 50 proposals for a new ratings ecosystem).