American Battery begins analysis on initial samples from Tonopah lithium project
Jan. 13, 2022 9:58 AM ETAmerican Battery Technology Company (ABML)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Battery Technology (OTCQB:ABML) has delivered the subsurface samples collected from their Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project for high throughput screening analysis.
- The samples were collected from their initial secured 305 lode mining claims, located in Big Smoky Valley near Tonopah, Nev.
- The ABTC Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project currently encompasses the exploration, sampling, and analysis of 427 unpatented lode mining claims covering ~8,540 acres of land.
- The minerals firm commenced an additional exploratory subsurface sampling program to potentially further develop this resource where the sample results will be used to understand the extent of the deposit in footprint, depth, and the grades of the lithium. Additional exploratory drilling will continue while thorough analyses of these initial samples are underway.