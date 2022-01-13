First Industrial Realty Trust cut to Neutral as risk/reward comes into balance
Jan. 13, 2022 10:02 AM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mizuho Securities analyst Vikram Malhotra downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (FR -0.3%) to Neutral due to a more balanced risk/reward profile.
- Positives of portfolio transformation, attractive land bank, and relatively low leverage are balanced by generally lower core net operating growth vs. peer, market rent growth slowing, and near-term dilution as First Industrial (NYSE:FR) exits lower barrier markets and recycles into higher barrier ones, Malhotra writes in a note to clients.
- "Today’s implied cap rate of 3.7% is at a 70bps discount versus the Industrial average – a lower discount compared to during COVID – but more in line with pre-COVID and the 2-year average," he writes.
- Taking a broader view on REITs, Malhotra sees macro support for continued REIT outperformance in H1 2022, with a "trickier" H2 with increased probability of underperformance.
- He likes near-term set-up for apartments and storage REITS and highlights industrial and life sciences as new/alternative "inflation hedges."
- Malhotra's rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
- Earlier, KeyBanc keeps industrial, data center, self-storage, health care, and triple-net REITs at Sector Weight, turns bearish on office REITs.