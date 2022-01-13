First Industrial Realty Trust cut to Neutral as risk/reward comes into balance

Jan. 13, 2022 10:02 AM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Outdoor warehouse

sykono/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mizuho Securities analyst Vikram Malhotra downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (FR -0.3%) to Neutral due to a more balanced risk/reward profile.
  • Positives of portfolio transformation, attractive land bank, and relatively low leverage are balanced by generally lower core net operating growth vs. peer, market rent growth slowing, and near-term dilution as First Industrial (NYSE:FR) exits lower barrier markets and recycles into higher barrier ones, Malhotra writes in a note to clients.
  • "Today’s implied cap rate of 3.7% is at a 70bps discount versus the Industrial average – a lower discount compared to during COVID – but more in line with pre-COVID and the 2-year average," he writes.
  • Taking a broader view on REITs, Malhotra sees macro support for continued REIT outperformance in H1 2022, with a "trickier" H2 with increased probability of underperformance.
  • He likes near-term set-up for apartments and storage REITS and highlights industrial and life sciences as new/alternative "inflation hedges."
  • Malhotra's rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
  • Earlier, KeyBanc keeps industrial, data center, self-storage, health care, and triple-net REITs at Sector Weight, turns bearish on office REITs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.