Enphase Energy, SolarEdge surge as Guggenheim upgrades to Buy

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH +2.3%) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +5.1%) open with strong gains as Guggenheim upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, with respective price targets of $213 and $329, seeking to take advantage of more reasonable valuations and investor expectations after sharp stock price declines.
  • Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha says that even as challenges remain, "concerns regarding high valuations, high consensus expectations and potential negative news... have largely dissipated."
  • Osha believes SolarEdge's residential business can propel the stock higher, especially if the company gets its storage offerings on track in 2022.
  • "It is important to remember that even in a scenario where California policy takes a sharp turn for the worse, the market transition mechanism could actually drive better demand for the near term," according to Osha.
  • Burned by a range of problems from potential rate hikes to the shaky outlook for subsidies, shares of Enphase, SolarEdge and other solar names have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.
