Mullen Automotive targets Q3 for functional EVs

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Mullen Automotive (MULN -2.6%) says its engineering team, and supplier partners are making good progress to complete the first fully functional vehicles for both the Mullen FIVE Launch edition and Mullen FIVE RS.
  • The EV startup says current work includes battery adaption, involving the cooling system and underbody protection. Meanwhile, the body-in-white team is noted to be focusing on vehicle frame structural reinforcements and material selection.
  • The timeframe for the first fully functional and drivable vehicles is on track for Q3 of this year. Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) is planning for media and consumer events in late summer and early fall, where existing Mullen FIVE reservation holders and invited media will get to fully experience the vehicle.
  • Earlier this month, MULN rallied when its Five model was named an EV to watch.
