Mandalay Resources exceeds production forecast in 2021
Jan. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETMNDJFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) said it exceeded its 2021 production guidance with consolidated saleable gold equivalent production of 123K ounces, highest since 2017.
- MNDJF achieved production growth of 19% and sales growth of 26% in 2021 Y/Y.
- The firm forecasts 2022 consolidated production of 118K-130K ounces of gold equivalent produced at an expected cash cost of $700–$900.
- "MNDJF anticipates incremental improvement to Costerfield’s (mine in Australia) production profile during 2022 as stoping ramps up at Youle and with the initiation of production from the high-gold grade deposit Shepherd," said Dominic Duffy, CEO, Mandalay.