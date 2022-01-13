Virtu Financial prices $1.80B term loan

Jan. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has priced and completed its new $1.80B senior secured first lien term loan due in 2029.
  • The Term Loan was priced at SOFR (with a floor of 50 basis points) + a credit spread adjustment + 300 basis points, and issued at 99.75% of par, each of which is at or better than the tight end of the marketed range.
  • Proceeds from the loan will be used to repay the company’s existing senior secured term loan in connection with a refinancing of its existing credit facilities, to fund share repurchases under its authorized repurchase program and for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.