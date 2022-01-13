Virtu Financial prices $1.80B term loan
Jan. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has priced and completed its new $1.80B senior secured first lien term loan due in 2029.
- The Term Loan was priced at SOFR (with a floor of 50 basis points) + a credit spread adjustment + 300 basis points, and issued at 99.75% of par, each of which is at or better than the tight end of the marketed range.
- Proceeds from the loan will be used to repay the company’s existing senior secured term loan in connection with a refinancing of its existing credit facilities, to fund share repurchases under its authorized repurchase program and for general corporate purposes.