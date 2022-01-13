Predictive Oncology AI program identifies potential cancer drug uses
Jan. 13, 2022 10:13 AM ETPredictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) said its Helomics subsidiary's evaluation showed that its Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI) program CoRE (Computational Research Engine), combined with tumor profile data and matched ovarian cancer samples, could identify potential new chemotherapy drug uses.
- The company said these drugs are not currently approved for ovarian cancer, but, with further study, could be used for ovarian cancer following trial and regulatory approval.
- The company noted that the Discovery 2021 program has combined Helomics’ proprietary knowledgebase, its AI Machine Learning Program and its TruTumor platform to create PeDAL (Patient-centric Discovery by Active Learning).
- “PeDAL leads to a better selection of drugs, matching the different cancer types to the patients associated with those cancers and potential treatments, improving the scientific and clinical success of drug development," said Predictive Oncology Chairman and CEO J. Melville (Mel) Engle.