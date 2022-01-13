IMAC Holdings to launch BACK.co app to provide mobile queue registration
Jan. 13, 2022 10:15 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC), IMACWBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) to launch BACK.co app for the The Back Space pilot program to provide mobile queue registration and serves to helping consumers develop a personalized, affordable and engaging experience that guides users to better spinal health.
The Back Space, located within select Walmart stores, are retail healthcare centers specializing in chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness.
The app is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, will allow patients of The Back Space to join the waitlist at their favorite location before arriving to the store or as they are shopping within Walmart.