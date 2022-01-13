Mortgage rates continue gaining streak, expands significantly
- Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from last week.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.45% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Jan. 13, 2022, up from last week's 3.22%; higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.79%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "This was driven by the prospect of a faster than expected tightening of monetary policy in response to continued inflation exacerbated by uncertainty in labor and supply chains. The rise in mortgage rates so far this year has not yet affected purchase demand, but given the fast pace of home price growth, it will likely dampen demand in the near future," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.62% with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.43% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.23%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.57% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.41% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.12%.
- Higher rates aren’t likely to cause home buyers to fully pump the brakes on their plans to purchase property, economists suggested. But it will have an impact at the margins for buyers who may struggle to afford the double whammy of higher interest rates and rising home prices, cites MarketWatch.
- Homebuilding stocks: (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:TOL), (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:NVR), (NYSE:MTH) are all trading with gains >1% in early trading hours.
- Meanwhile, ETFs - (NYSEARCA:XHB), (NYSEARCA:HOMZ), (NYSEARCA:REZ) - are all trading in green.