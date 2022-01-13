Biden directs U.S. govt. to buy another 500M COVID-19 tests - Reuters
Jan. 13, 2022 10:16 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), QDEL, ABT, RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor27 Comments
- President Joe Biden is directing the U.S. government to purchase an additional 500M of COVID-19 tests to help fulfill the surging demand for testing across the country with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Reuters reports citing a White House official.
- The procurement adds to the 500M tests the administration has already pledged for the American public this month.
- "In addition to the 500 million tests that we are in the process of acquiring, today he is directing his team to procure 500 million more tests – to meet future demand," the official said on Thursday.
- Largest U.S. manufacturers of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests include Becton, Dickinson (BDX -0.4%), Quidel (QDEL -2.8%) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT -1.2%). Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.4%) recently obtained the FDA nod for its at-home test.
