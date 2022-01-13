Biden directs U.S. govt. to buy another 500M COVID-19 tests - Reuters

President Biden Discusses Supply Chain Disruptions After Meeting With CEO"s

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • President Joe Biden is directing the U.S. government to purchase an additional 500M of COVID-19 tests to help fulfill the surging demand for testing across the country with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Reuters reports citing a White House official.
  • The procurement adds to the 500M tests the administration has already pledged for the American public this month.
  • "In addition to the 500 million tests that we are in the process of acquiring, today he is directing his team to procure 500 million more tests – to meet future demand," the official said on Thursday.
  • Largest U.S. manufacturers of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests include Becton, Dickinson (BDX -0.4%), Quidel (QDEL -2.8%) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT -1.2%). Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.4%) recently obtained the FDA nod for its at-home test.
  • Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.